ED questions casino agent Praveen, his aide in Hyderabad

Enforcement directorate (ED) on Monday grilled casino organiser Chikoti Praveen and his aide Madhava Reddy in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act in conducting casino parties in various countries in the recent past, officials said.

After the notices issued by the ED following searches on their residences on Wednesday and Thursday, Praveen and Reddy appeared before authorities at the ED office in Basheerbagh. The questioning of the two went on till evening.

A police official privy to the development said authorities gave a detailed questionnaire to Praveen and Reddy to answer. The questions were framed based on the call data obtained from their mobiles and computer hard discs seized from them during the raids.

“The duo also submitted their bank statements to ED authorities for verification. Besides, authorities also grilled them on their connections with high profile people and celebrities whose names and photographs were found in their mobiles and computers,” the official quoted above said.

Police also summoned a local travel agent Sampath, who is understood to have arranged the travel to Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, where Praveen organised the casino parties over the last one year.

Authorities also enquired Praveen about alleged smuggling of rare birds and animals from countries like Africa, which were kept at his farmhouse at Saireddyguda near Kadthal of Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“So far, no case has been registered against Praveen and others. Based on the information obtained from the questioning, the ED may register a case,” the official added.

