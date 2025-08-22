Search
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

ED raids Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra Pappy in online gaming case

PTI |
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 01:13 pm IST

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources told PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).(HT File)
The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).(HT File)

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED raids Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra Pappy in online gaming case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On