ED records Sushant Singh father’s statement

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:56 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh in its money laundering probe related to the former’s death, officials familiar with the development said.

They said the statement was recorded on Monday in connection with Singh’s claims regarding cash transfers from his son’s accounts and his finances. Singh, a complainant in the case, had filed a case with the Bihar police last month on the basis of which ED filed a money laundering case on July 31.

Singh has levelled serious allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty of embezzling his son’s money while staying with him. He has alleged that an unusual transaction of Rs 15 crore had taken place from his son’s account which needed to be investigated.

The ED, officials cited above said, has already questioned Chakraborty in the case. The Bihar Police had lodged a case under various IPC sections: 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Chakraborty, three of her family members,and others in connection with the actor’s death. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14.