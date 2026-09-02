ED searches 14 premises across seven states, UTs in NHAI toll fraud case

A Lucknow zonal ED official said the searches were initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Section 17 to uncover the financial and digital trail of the alleged toll collection fraud and to identify beneficiaries and trace the suspected proceeds of crime.
The investigation stems from a case registered in January 2025. The ED’s Ahmedabad Sub-Zonal Office filed an Enforcement Case Information Report in the matter in May 2025.
The ED probe has so far revealed the alleged deployment of unauthorised software applications at toll plazas to generate toll receipts outside the authorised system. Such receipts allegedly enabled toll collections to be diverted without being reflected in the official accounting mechanism.
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The ED probe has so far revealed the alleged deployment of unauthorised software applications at toll plazas to generate toll receipts outside the authorised system. Such receipts allegedly enabled toll collections to be diverted without being reflected in the official accounting mechanism.
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The agency said forensic examination of digital systems, along with records obtained from NHAI, corroborated the deployment of such software. The findings prompted the ED to widen its probe beyond the functioning of individual toll plazas to trace the broader network allegedly involved in the diversion of toll revenues.
Officials said Wednesday’s searches are focused on securing digital and documentary evidence that could establish how the alleged manipulation was carried out, who controlled or operated the unauthorised applications and where the diverted funds went.
The ED is examining the beneficiaries of the alleged diversion and the movement of the suspected proceeds of crime, officials said. The agency is looking for electronic devices, financial records, transaction details, software-related evidence and other documents that could help establish the money trail and the roles of individuals or entities allegedly connected with the scheme.
The agency has not disclosed the names of people, entities and the premises being searched, or the quantum of toll revenue allegedly diverted.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the ED's investigation?
The investigation aims to uncover the financial and digital trail of the alleged toll collection fraud and to identify beneficiaries and trace the suspected proceeds of crime.
When was the case registered that led to this investigation?
The case was registered in January 2025.
What kind of evidence is the ED looking for?
The agency is looking for electronic devices, financial records, transaction details, software-related evidence and other documents that could help establish the money trail and the roles of individuals or entities allegedly connected with the scheme.
Have any names of the individuals or entities being searched been disclosed?
The agency has not disclosed the names of people, entities and the premises being searched.
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.
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Home/India News/ED searches 14 premises across seven states, UTs in NHAI toll fraud case
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