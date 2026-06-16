...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ED searches in Delhi, Haryana and Goa in 155.21 crore money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at 11 premises across Delhi, Haryana and Goa on Tuesday (June 16)

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 03:24 pm IST
ANI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 11 premises across Delhi, Haryana and Goa in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving an alleged wrongful loss of approximately 155.21 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce and consortium banks, officials said.

Enforcement Directorate carries out searches linked with money laundering case involving loss of 155.21 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce(Representational/Unsplash)

ED's Chandigarh Zonal Office launched the search operation at these premises allegedly linked with Ashok Mittal, Sourabh Dhingra, Bharat Bhushan Mittal, Raman Singhal and others in Haryana's Karnal, Delhi and Goa in relation to the investigation against Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd.

Also Read I Abhishek Banerjee in soup amid TMC crisis: Om Birla's 2-hour deadline, 19-hour grilling

The case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd, its directors and others for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 
enforcement directorate cbi money laundering offence
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ED searches in Delhi, Haryana and Goa in 155.21 crore money laundering case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.