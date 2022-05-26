ED searches linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab at multiple locations

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out multiple searches linked to Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. The 57-year-old Sena leader - the state’s transport minister - is said to be a confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai and Pune were among the cities where the searches were carried out, reports said, after a fresh case was filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency. Searches were also carried out in Dapoli city, where the state transport minister allegedly owns a resort. The probe agency officials were also reported to have been present at Parab's residence too. The probe agency action is related to the allegations of purchase of a parcel of land at Dapoli by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of ₹1 crore but it was registered in 2019, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in February, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim. Three months on, he is still in prison.

The Sena-NCP-Congress coalition has alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP ruling at the centre against its leaders.

Thursday’s searches were reported to have started at around 7 am. Parab has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the past over a case linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked the minister over the ED action. "Parab should prepare to go behind the bars," he said.

"Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab Raided By ED! He is Minister Of Fabrication Cases Against Opposition! (sic)," Mohit Kamboj tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

