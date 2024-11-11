ED seizes NSG officer’s property in Lahaul

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of a property in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh in connection with its money-laundering probe against a former National Security Guards (NSG) officer accused of committing ₹123 crore fraud, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The Enforcement Directorate identified fraud worth ₹ 123 crore and attached 52 moveable and immovable properties worth ₹ 48 crore in the case. (Representational image)

The officer, Parveen Yadav, was arrested by the Gurugram police in 2022 but later ED joined the probe and found his involvement in money laundering and purchase of assets at various locations. It is alleged that while being posted as a deputy commandant in NSG, Yadav impersonated an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and cheated contractors by offering them tenders of the elite commando force in lieu of huge amounts.

The financial crimes probe agency identified fraud worth ₹123 crore and attached 52 moveable and immovable properties worth ₹48 crore in the case.

Officials said they have taken possession of five immovable properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), “including a plot worth ₹28.94 lakh in Moj Bok Kothi, Kolong in Lahaul-Spiti district.” This is the first attachment and possession of a property by the agency in the district, which is at over 4,200 metres altitude, officials added.

Yadav had joined the NSG on deputation as a deputy commandant from the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sharing details of the alleged contract-fraud committed by Yadav, a senior officer said: “In NSG Manesar campus, he posed an IPS officer having the authority to allocate tenders of the elite commando force.”

“He used to arrange meetings with contractors in the NSG, wherein he used to show tenders papers to the complainants and invite them to apply for the tenders. Thereafter, he forged signatures and represented himself as Group Commander of NSG,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

For instance, Yadav had offered fake tender of NSG’s residential quarters.

“He used to send the tender related papers to the complainants through speedpost or directly handed over to them in their respective offices. He even took help of one of his relatives to show the NSG residential quarters to the contractors,” the officer said.

Yadav, agency officials said, opened an EMD (earnest money deposit) bank account in the name “EMD for Central Warehouse (NSG)” at Axis Bank, Sector-83, Gurugram with the help of his sister Rituraj Yadav, who was the branch manager there.

“Once the EMD along with relevant papers were deposited by the contractors, few of the EMDs were returned back to some of the complainants, just to gain their trust. Later on, bigger amounts and bigger tenders were offered to the complainants and when they deposited bigger amounts in the above-said EMD account, Parveen Yadav siphoned off the funds to his SBI account, or in the account of a firm, in which his wife was director,” a second officer said, also declining to be named.

Later, Yadav applied for resignation from his job in the BSG, the officer added.

Overall, ₹123 crore was deposited in EMD account by the contractors. ED probe has revealed that out of this amount, ₹37 crore were siphoned off to Parveen Yadav’s SBI account, ₹2 crore to his wife Mamata’s account, ₹59 crore in the accounts of Koshia Enterprises (a company linked to Yadavs) and ₹19 crore in the accounts of entities of one Kiranpal Yadav, complainant in one of the first information reports (FIRs) and accomplice in three other FIRs.