ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday summoned actress Urvashi Rautela and former MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with the illegal betting app 1xbet case. Urvashi Rautela and Mimi Chakraborty.(X/ @UrvashiRautela, @mimichakraborty)

Both Rautela and Chakraborty have been summoned to appear at ED's Delhi headquarters on September 16, ANI quoted officials as saying.

The ED had, last week, questioned Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the money laundering probe against illegal online betting platforms, which had allegedly used multiple platforms for surrogate advertisements and to collect funds from the users.

Another cricketer, Suresh Raina, had also been questioned by the agency last month. The ED has been looking for links of celebrities with the betting apps, any endorsement fees earned, and the mode of communication between them.

The agency had also called Google and Meta representatives for questioning as part of the probe.