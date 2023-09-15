ED transfers 22 officers a day before Sanjay Mishra’s retirement

New Delhi: Twenty-two senior officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were transferred or given new postings on Thursday, a day before director Sanjay Kumar Mishra is scheduled to retire from the premier investigation agency which he has been leading since November 2018. Twenty-two senior ED officers transferred a day before its chief’s retirement. (HT Archive)

According to an order issued by ED, the officers who are part of the changes are of the ranks of additional director of enforcement (ADE) and joint director of enforcement (JDE).

“The following transfer and posting is being made in the grade of additional director of enforcement (ADE) and joint director of enforcement (JDE) with effect from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders,” the order which HT has seen said.

Mishra’s last working day was decided by the Supreme Court on July 27, when it gave him a final extension. He took office on November 19, 2018 for a period of two years. He was given three extensions by the Centre, a move that was criticised by the Opposition and opposed by NGO Common Cause in court.

The court, through its July 27 order, effectively cut short the officer’s tenure by around three-and-a-half months since he was otherwise set to demit office on November 16.

A senior ED official, who did not want to be named, said a meeting to pick Mishra’s successor is yet to be held. “No meeting was held in this regard today,” the official said.

According to section 25 of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, a panel comprising the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), two vigilance commissioners, and secretaries of home, finance, and department of secretary of personnel will deliberate on nominees for the next chief.

The committee “shall, in consultation with the Director of Enforcement, recommend officers for appointment to the posts above the level of the Deputy Director of Enforcement and also recommend the extension or curtailment of the tenure of such officers in the Directorate of Enforcement”, the Act says.