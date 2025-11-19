ED searches six locations in Assam, Delhi in probe linked to fake purchase order case

SILCHAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations at six locations in Assam and New Delhi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged fake purchase orders issued in the name of Dima Hasao and Mising autonomous councils, ED said in a statement on Wednesday. ED said the accused diverted consignments, carried out unauthorised unloading of goods and made no payments to suppliers.

According to ED’s Guwahati Zonal Office, the searches were carried out on November 18 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Tezpur and Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The investigation pertains to allegations that Rishiraj Kaundinya, Biju Das, Mukesh Jain, among others, supplied goods using forged purchase orders issued in the names of autonomous councils.

During the raids, ED said it seized ₹14.5 lakh in cash, and froze bank accounts with ₹13.68 lakh and confiscated two vehicles. The ED statement said land sale agreement documents worth ₹65 lakh, suspected to be linked to proceeds of crime, was also seized apart from other property records, digital devices and documents.

The statement said the probe has uncovered a well-organised criminal conspiracy involving fabrication of government documents, including fake supply orders, forged signatures, forged cheques and false payment clearance letters purportedly issued by the autonomous councils.

According to the agency, the fake orders for blankets, tarpaulins, dyed cotton yarn, solar equipment and even large-scale infrastructure projects were allegedly used to induce suppliers and collect substantial advance commissions as a condition for processing the orders.

The alleged fraud resulted in non-payment of ₹9.86 crore to multiple suppliers, while commissions worth ₹2.04 crore were illegally collected in advance.

The statement said an investigation was underway to trace additional proceeds of crime, attach properties and ensure restitution to victims through due legal process.