 Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls NEET-UG paper leak charges baseless | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls NEET-UG paper leak charges baseless

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Jun 13, 2024 04:26 PM IST

The comments came on the day the Supreme Court accepted the government’s suggestion for conducting a retest of 1563 students, who got grace marks due to loss of time

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected the allegations of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG paper leak as baseless while reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interest of students.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

“There was no paper leak. No proof has been found yet…The allegations of corruption in NTA [National Testing Agency] are unfounded. It is a very credible body,” said Pradhan as he took charge of the education ministry for the second consecutive time on Thursday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The comments came on the day the Supreme Court accepted the government’s suggestion for conducting a retest of 1563 students, who got grace marks due to loss of time during the exam. The government said scores without grace marks will be considered in case of those who do not wish to take the retest.

A four-member committee formed to review the results of 1563 students recommended the retest, which has been scheduled for June 23.

The NTA, which released a notification announcing the scrapping of grace marks, said on Wednesday that at least 63 cases of unfair means including cheating and impersonation were found during the NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate medical courses while denying the allegations of paper leak.

NTA officials said the number of toppers has decreased from 67 to 61 after the scrapping of grace marks. “Six of the 67 candidates got grace marks due to loss in time. Now, either they will accept their original marks or they can take the retest on June 23,” said an NTA official.

Pradhan said that NEET-UG was held at over 4500 centres and incorrect question distribution was reported from just six of them. “The correct question paper was later provided but that took a little bit of time. Around 1563 students took the exams at these centres and had to face time loss.”

Pradhan said 1563 students were given grace marks as per a Supreme Court order. “NTA constituted an expert committee and applied the grace mark rule. Later, it was found that some students got 100% marks. Some people went to the court. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that 1563 students will be given the option to either reappear in the NEET exam or accept the original marks.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls NEET-UG paper leak charges baseless
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On