Education ministry gears up for events linked to G20 presidency

The education ministry is gearing up for the events that will take place as a part of the celebrations over India’s G20 presidency, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking all universities to start preparing students for their active participation, and the Indian Knowledge system (IKS) division inviting bids for filming documentaries that showcase India’s educational heritage, and agricultural and water management traditions.

India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. India began its one-year journey with a unique outreach campaign called University Connect, an effort to involve youngsters in the country’s G20 presidency.

The UGC on Thursday wrote to the vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges, asking them to start conducting activities to prepare students for conferences that will be held in a variety of locations and on a variety of topics related to the history, culture and legacy of the area, and allowing them to participate in the conferences and serve as facilitators for foreign delegates.

“Students may be encouraged for being rapporteurs of sessions, providing translation assistance in foreign languages required for the meetings, organizing cultural shows, workshops, lectures on topics related to the G20 issues,” the commission said in the letter.

The higher education regulator asked the universities to promote model G20 forums, G20 branding in festivals and encourage participation of students in poetry, quiz and logo competitions being organized by the G20 Secretariat in alignment with “truly a people’s G20 movement”.

“You are requested to initiate an action plan, encourage participation of students and faculty members, and undertake activities in your institution along with ensuring dissemination of the issues under the ambit of India’s Presidency in G20 across different locales,” the UGC said.

The ministry has tasked its IKS division, which was established as an innovation cell at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in 2020 to promote interdisciplinary research on aspects of indigenous knowledge, to showcase India’s knowledge systems to the world in “best possible manner”

On its official website, the division has invited bids for making “four world class documentaries showcasing India’s educational heritage, agricultural and water management traditions, etc.” “It is expected that at least 15-20 venues will be covered across India for each documentary,” it said, while announcing that the last date of submitting quotations was January 10.

“The ministry is going to conduct various activities and events in different parts of the country,” an official said, requesting anonymity. “In that context, the ministry is organizing at least four education working group meetings in between January and June, 2023, in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Pune.”

