Education ministry urges schools to adopt UPI for fee payments

New Delhi: The ministry of education has recommended that schools across the country adopt Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital payment methods for fee collection, aiming to enhance transparency and streamline transactions. The ministry added that this would also enable all stakeholders to become more financially literate, thereby opening up a larger world of digital transactions.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), in a letter to states, union territories, and other autonomous bodies under the ministry — such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) — has emphasised encouraging the adoption of UPI to “strengthen ease of schooling by modernising administrative processes,” particularly those related to financial transactions in schools.

The letter highlights that shifting from cash-based to digital payments brings several benefits. For parents and students, it offers convenience, greater transparency, and the ability to complete transactions from home without needing to visit schools.

“The initiative aims to modernize administrative processes, promote financial literacy, and align school operations with the government’s broader vision of a digitally empowered and inclusive education system under Viksit Bharat 2047,” the ministry said in a statement.

