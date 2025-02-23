Efforts on to build Hosur international airport: TN minister

The Tamil Nadu government reiterated its promise on Saturday to build an international airport in Hosur with a carrying capacity of 30 million passengers annually. “Efforts are on to fulfil the long-pending demand,” said Tamil Nadu industry minister TRB Raaja, who is currently on a two-day visit to the industrial city of Hosur. Tamil Nadu industry minister TRB Raaja

He reassured industrialists of his government’s unwavering commitment to constructing an exclusive airport for Hosur, which was announced by chief minister MK Stalin in the assembly in June 2024.

He said, “The airport is vital as Hosur is expected to experience a significant growth over the next five years due to a continuous influx of investments in various sectors, particularly electronics and electric vehicles.”

In a statement issued in Chennai, the Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) said that Raaja said that the government has expedited the process of selecting the location.

“Raaja was clear that the government will build an airport in Hosur, and a final decision on the location will be made once the Airports Authority of India (AAI) submits its feasibility report on the two shortlisted locations,” the statement added.

According to HOSTIA, AAI is conducting a detailed study of the two sites, including villages near Belagondapalli, where Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) operates a private airport.

However, the proposed Hosur airport faces a major stumbling block due to an agreement signed between the Union civil aviation ministry and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) on July 5, 2004. The proposed airport at Hosur is located within 150 kilometres of the Bengaluru airport, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The agreement stated that no airport can operate within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres from the KIA until 25 years. As the KIA was inaugurated in May 2019, so, the restriction will remain in place until May 2033.

“No new or existing airport shall be permitted by the government of India (GoI) to be developed, improved, or upgraded into an international airport if it is within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres from another airport until 25 years have passed since the opening date of that airport,” the agreement stated.

To operate commercial flights, airport operators must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from BIAL if the proposed site is within 150 kilometres of the KIA. BIAL has denied permission for commercial flights to HAL airport on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, citing the existing agreement. Before the opening of KIA in Devanahalli, HAL airport used to handle domestic and international flights.

Hosur, located in the Krishnagiri district, sits on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to Raaja, the proposed airport in Hosur will be a significant relief for residents of southern Bengaluru, particularly those living in and around the Electronics City. It is expected to substantially reduce travel time to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Currently, residents in these areas often face the city’s notorious traffic jams, which can take over two hours to reach the airport in Devanahalli.

Hosur is home to approximately 500 large industries and 3,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It hosts Tata Electronics Private Limited, a key supplier for Apple Inc., along with electric vehicle manufacturers such as Ola, Ather, Simple Energy, and TVS Motor Company. The town has emerged as a hub for automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing and advanced manufacturing, logistics, and electronics.

Additionally, Hosur has a strong presence in traditional sectors such as floriculture and horticulture.

At 3,000 feet above sea level, Hosur has experienced significant population growth. In 2021, according to a report by the online publisher, Visual Capitalist, it was ranked 13th in the world for the fastest-growing cities, with an annual growth rate of 5.38%.