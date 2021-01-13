Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation and improve the quality of life as well as the ease of living for its citizens, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
"We have an opportunity to provide sustainable development as the mantra of this country...we have an opportunity to change the image of this country from the past where it was full of contradiction, full of irregularities to a country which works honestly, transparently and works for the wider benefit of its... citizens," he said.
Goyal holds multiple portfolios including Railways, and Commerce and Industry. He is also in charge of the consumer affairs and food & public distribution ministry.
He noted that the ecosystem of government, private sector, the institute of company secretaries, industrial bodies and institutions, among others, are all equal stakeholders in the future of the country.
"We are going to make this country great; we are going to make this country truly a self-reliant nation which serves our people, which...improves the quality of life and the ease of living of every citizen of India. No power on earth can stop us from succeeding," Goyal said.
He was speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for giving away national awards for excellence in corporate governance.
The ICSI also conferred a honorary degree on Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
"It is a privilege to be the first industrialist to be receiving the honorary degree of such a prestigious institute as the ICSI...The CS community has been helping navigate the governance culture throughout the country even in the time of pandemic," he said.
The ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into reality was conferred on Poonawalla Group Chairman Cyrus S Poonawalla.
In the large category, the corporate governance excellence awards were given to ITC Ltd (listed company) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (unlisted company). It was awarded to TATA Metaliks Ltd (listed) and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (unlisted) in the medium category.
The awards in the emerging category went to Vaibhav Global Ltd (listed) and Arohan Financial Services Ltd (unlisted), according to a press release issued by the ICSI.
Besides, CSR excellence awards were given to Reliance Industries Ltd (large category), Natco Pharma Ltd (medium category) and Minda Industries Ltd (emerging category).
The best secretarial audit report award was given to Makarand Joshi for secretarial audit report of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
ICSI President Ashish Garg said that as an extended arm of the regulatory authorities, the role of the institute has become more profound today in creating a strong governance framework in the country.
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
