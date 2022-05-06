‘Egg water to make dosa’ tweet sparks row, Shashi Tharoor dishes up ‘chawal and baingan’

A social media user's angry tweet on egg water being used to bake dosa has created a storm on Twitter, exposing the fault lines between veg-non veg, south Indian and north Indian cuisines. The Twitter fight got a punch as Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor offered a limerick on the situation and concluded that the 'outraged young vegan' should have actually stuck to 'chawal and baingan'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Misspelling Kochi and 'Chochi', social media user Manish Jain tweeted that the airport lounge plays with 'religious belief', by using egg water to ‘bake dosa’. "When asked they told its as per standard. When asked for manual they denied to share," Jain tweeted tagging FSSAI, Kerala CMO highlighting how the emotions of Jains and other vegetarians travelling to Kerala. He was trolled in no time as other users pointed out that he must have heard 'thhanda paani' and 'anda paani' because there is no such thing called egg water or baking a dosa or 'Chochi' airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RLD leader Prashant Kanojia tweeted, "Person would have said "Thanda Paani" but he heard "Anda Pani" There is nothing called Anda Paani but if you go with pre-set mind that everyone wants to feed you something more expensive for free, this is what happens."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Left leader Kavita Krishnan wrote, "Also does he mean Kochi? Or Cochin? What is this chochi?? In every South Indian home or hotel, water is sprinkled on the cast iron pan between every dosai to cool it down. What even IS “egg water”?! I mean, that’s not a thing.. Egg made liquid is …omelette mix?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON