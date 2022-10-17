'Egypt president told me $7 billion trade turnover not enough...': Jaishankar

Ahead of the next UN climate summit, which will be held in Egypt next month, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar - who is in the country - expressed concern over climate change, the effects of which have been seen in many parts of the world, including in the Indian subcontinent. “Look today, the kind of summer Europe has gone through. In the Indian subcontinent, we’re seeing floods, cold and heat waves on a scale we have never seen before,” he said on Sunday, addressing the India-Egypt Business Forum.

“The urgency with which climate emergency needs to be looked at is growing with each COP (Conference of the parties) summit. And sustainable solutions only won’t come out of conferences… only policies would. These policies would have to be implemented by businesses,” he further asserted.

“Many well-reputed Indian firms are coming out to a destination like Egypt, assessing the possibilities here favourably. I think this says a lot about our companies and your credibility as an investment destination. I really see a world of possibilities here. Today Indian firms are executing projects across the world, which they would not have done 10 years ago,” he underlined.

The foreign minister also spoke about his interaction with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi where the conversation revolved around the trade turnover of USD 7.2 billion between the two countries. “President Sisi told me he doesn't think it's enough, So, he urged us, saying, find ways of increasing it. I know that’s the thinking of our prime minister also,” Jaishankar shared.

On Twitter, Jaishankar shared pictures of his meeting with the Egypt President. "Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message," the post read.

"As independent-minded nations, India and Egypt contribute to global discourse. And promote the cause of peace, progress and development," he wrote. "India values the participation of Egypt in the G20 during its chair ship. We are fully committed to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency."



