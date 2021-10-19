Eid Milad 2021: Is it a government holiday? Know significance of the day

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 is being observed on October 19 (Tuesday) this year, in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar, commencing with the sighting of the moon. The occasion is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad; the date also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the Eid Milad celebrations began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

In view of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 occasion, Odisha has informed that banks and other banking institutions in the state shall remain closed for October 19-20 (i.e. Tuesday and Wednesday), while Andhra Pradesh has also declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mark the date. Here's a primer on the Eid-e-Milad occasion:

Why is Eid Milad-un-Nabi observed?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, most importantly, celebrates the life of Prophet Muhammad: his teachings, sufferings, and character, as he is said to have forgiven even his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. The community assembles at a mosque or a dargah and begins their day with a morning prayer followed by a procession.

Along with India, the festival is celebrated in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the subcontinent.

Is Eid Milad-un-Nabi a government holiday?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a gazetted holiday in India, during which government offices, post offices, banks, and other banking institutions are closed. According to custom, Islamic stores, businesses, and other Muslim organisations may also remain closed or have reduced working hours. Protocols on public transport differ according to regions, and people might have to check with local transport authorities for the rules of the day.

Since Eid Milad is a public holiday and a day-off for the general population in India, schools and most businesses also remain closed.

