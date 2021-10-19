Eid Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja: Banks in Odisha stay shut on Oct 19-20, details here

In view of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations, the Odisha government has announced that banks and other ‘banking institutions’ in the state will remain shut for October 19-20 (i.e. Tuesday and Wednesday). In an official notification, the revenue and disaster management department under the Odisha government made the announcement and noted that the aforementioned institutions shall remain closed for these two days in view of the statewide celebrations.

“Banks and other banking institutions in Odisha will remain closed on October 19 (Tuesday) and October 20, 2021 (Wednesday) on the occasion of ‘Eid-Milad’ and ‘Gajalaxmi Puja’ respectively,” said the revenue and disaster management department in a notification.

What is the significance of Eid Milad celebrations?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar, commencing with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the Eid Milad celebrations will begin from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19. Along with India, the festival is celebrated in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the subcontinent.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of Prophet Muhammad: his teachings, sufferings, and character, as he is said to have forgiven even his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. The community assembles at a mosque or a dargah and begins their day with a morning prayer followed by a procession.

Why is Gajalaxmi Puja celebrated in Odisha?

Gajalaxmi Puja is celebrated in Odisha as part of a half-a-century-old tradition of the Dhenkanal district in the state. The Laxmi Puja celebrations continue for 11 days, starting from Kumara Purnima, and are marked with colourful decorations, temporary markets, music and dance programmes across the state in a grand yearly celebration where people from all religions, castes, and tribes participate.

Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations in Odisha's Dhenkanal are starting on October 19 this year, the day of Kumara Purnima, and are set to continue till daybreak on October 29. However, the government has issued instructions for muted celebrations in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.