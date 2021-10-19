Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings to nation
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo / ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Ram Nath Kovind, among other dignitaries, extended their greetings to the nation wishing for the spirit of kindness and brotherhood to prevail. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister greeted fellow citizens “Eid Mubarak!” and wished for peace and prosperity all around. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended good wishes and said that citizens must take inspiration from the life and ideals of Prophet Muhammad. 

“Milad-un-Nabi greetings,” the Prime Minister tweeted this morning. “Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

Extending his greetings on the occasion, President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.”

He added, “Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country.”

What is the significance of Eid Milad celebrations?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar, commencing with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of Prophet Muhammad: his teachings, sufferings, and character, as he is said to have forgiven even his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. The community assembles at a mosque or a dargah and begins their day with a morning prayer followed by a procession.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the Eid Milad celebrations will begin from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19. Along with India, the festival is celebrated in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the subcontinent.

