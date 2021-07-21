Eid-al-Adha 2021: People reach Jama Masjid, offer namaz amid Covid-19 protocols

Several devotees on Wednesday reached the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha amid stringent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols. Muslims around the world are observing Eid-al-Adha or what is known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice' from late Tuesday evening and on Wednesday and offering prayers at mosques in a staggered manner amid heavy safety protocols due to the viral disease outbreak.

Eid-al-Adha this year happens to be another major Islamic holiday in the shadow of the pandemic, curbing large gatherings of devotees at prominent mosques like Hajj.

Early morning visuals showed a handful of people in the Jama Masjid mosque in the shadow of a heavy police security blanket prohibiting crowding. The Shahi Imam of Masjid underlined the community's need to stick to Covid-19 safety norms to prevent another virus wave.

"We need to follow Covid-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and for our families in view of third wave. We had decided to allow limited people to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. 15-20 people offered prayers," the Shahi Imam Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari told news agency ANI.

The Delhi police personnel present at the spot in the old part of city also observed that people are following regulations strictly, as emphasised on by the Shahi Imam.

"People are cooperating with us and maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Otherwise, it's a very crowded area (Jama Masjid)," deputy commissioner of police for central district Jasmeet Singh told ANI.

Imam Sahab has also made an announcement here and appeal people to offer namaz at home, the DCP central district added.

Eid al-Adha is typically marked by prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or appeal for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.