Happy Eid al-Adha: Wishes, images, to share with loved ones this Bakrid 2021

Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid or Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This year, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, as per Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. This means that Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India. However, in Saudi Arabia, it will be celebrated a day earlier on July 20, 2021.

As Bakra Eid is once again taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, one may not be able to participate in the festival with the usual pomp and fervour, however if you are far from your family and it is not possible to celebrate together you can still share these wishes, quotes, images with your loved ones to wish them a happy and prosperous Eid Mubarak, read on:

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!



Eid Mubarak





May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you a heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

Eid Mubarak





Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Eid Mubarak





The happy occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is here. I will pray to Allah to bless you with happiness, health and wealth. May you enjoy this festival of joy with all your loved ones. Happy Bakra Eid!



Eid Mubarak





May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity on Eid. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

This Eid, may Allah shower you with his choicest blessings. And as the Eid moon appears in the sky, may you be blessed with the most beautiful things in life. Happy Eid.



Eid Mubarak!





Eid Mubarak to you all! May Allah grace you and your family with His heavenly blessings and reward you abundantly for your sacrifices!

