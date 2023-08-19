9 Army personnel dead, 1 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

Nine army personnel are feared dead after the truck they were travelling in plunge into a deep gorge in Ladakh on Saturday.



“The death toll has increased to nine while one has been injured”, Lt Col PS Sidhu, defence PRO, Leh, said.



“The convoy was moving from Leh to Kiari. One vehicle went offroad leading to mishap”, the defence official added. Eight Army personnel feared dead after their vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Ladakh

The army team reportedly constituted of 311 Medium Regiment (artillery).

There were a total of three officers, two JCOs and 34 jawans travelling in three vehicles that comprised a Maruti Gypsy, a truck and an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

