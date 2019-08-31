e-paper
Eight feared dead after cylinders explode at Maharashtra chemical unit

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai/Shirpur
At least eight workers were feared killed on Saturday morning in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra
At least eight workers were feared killed on Saturday morning in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said.

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

“Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on,” said the Shirpur police station officer.

Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 11:21 IST

