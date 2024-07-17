8 Indians among 9 sailors rescued from crew of vessel that capsized off Oman coast

At least nine sailors, including eight Indian nationals and a Sri Lankan citizen, have been rescued from the crew of Comoros flagged vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, that capsized on 14 July 2024 off the coast of Oman, people familiar with the matter said.



The merchant vessel had a crew of 16, of whom 13 were Indians. No information as yet on the remaining Indian crew members.



This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

