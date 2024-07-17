 8 Indians among 9 sailors rescued from crew of vessel that capsized off Oman coast | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 Indians among 9 sailors rescued from crew of vessel that capsized off Oman coast

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2024 08:42 PM IST

The merchant vessel had a crew of 16, of whom 13 are Indians. No information as yet on the remaining Indian crew members.

At least nine sailors, including eight Indian nationals and a Sri Lankan citizen, have been rescued from the crew of Comoros flagged vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, that capsized on 14 July 2024 off the coast of Oman, people familiar with the matter said.

The merchant vessel had a crew of 16, of whom 13 were Indians. No information as yet on the remaining Indian crew members. 

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

The merchant vessel had a crew of 16, of whom 13 were Indians. No information as yet on the remaining Indian crew members. (Representational image)
The merchant vessel had a crew of 16, of whom 13 were Indians. No information as yet on the remaining Indian crew members. (Representational image)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / 8 Indians among 9 sailors rescued from crew of vessel that capsized off Oman coast
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On