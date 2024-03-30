 ‘India Zindabad’: Pak crew rescued from hijacked Iranian ship hail Indian Navy | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘India Zindabad’: Pak crew rescued from hijacked Iranian ship hail Indian Navy | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Following the operation, the Indian Navy announced that the nine surrendered pirates are being transported to India for additional legal proceedings.

The 23 Pakistani nationals, who were part of the hijacked Iranian ship – Al-Kambar – praised the Indian Navy on Saturday with “India Zindabad” slogans for carrying out the operation and protecting them from nine armed pirates in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully rescued an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked, with a crew of 23 Pakistanis. (Yogesh Naik/Hindustan Times)

In the video, one of the Pakistani nationals, who was rescued in the operation on Friday, said that they were hijacked by Somali pirates at around 3 pm, and that the Indian Navy rescued all of them. All the 23 members were seen in the video chanting “India Zindabad” slogans.

After the operation, the Indian Navy announced that the nine surrendered pirates are being transported to India for additional legal proceedings, where they will face charges under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022.

The Indian Navy's expert teams have concluded the sanitisation and seaworthiness assessments of the fishing vessel Al-Kambar, as per a statement released by the Navy's spokesperson.

“The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with her fishing activities,” it said.

Indian Navy ran operation for 12 hours

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully rescued an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked, with a crew of 23 Pakistanis. According to a statement from the Navy, the operation lasted for 12 hours and involved the use of "intense coercive tactical measures" to rescue both the ship and its crew.

The Iranian-flagged FV AI-Kambar was intercepted by INS Sumedha on March 29, as stated by the Navy. Later, the guided missile frigate INS Trishul also joined the operation.

The Indian Navy reported that the pirates aboard the ship were compelled to surrender, resulting in the rescue of the Pakistani crew.

"After more than 12 hrs of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," it said.

The fishing vessel at the time of the incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was “reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
