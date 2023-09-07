News / India News / 8-year-old daughter of migrant worker abducted, raped by man in Kerala: Police

8-year-old daughter of migrant worker abducted, raped by man in Kerala: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 12:23 PM IST

The incident comes just over a month after migrant worker’s daughter was kidnapped, raped and murdered near Aluva

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home and sexually assaulted by a man on Thursday in Kerala’s Aluva town, police said.

The minor girl is stable but has injuries, police officials said. (Representative file image)
The minor girl is stable but has injuries, police officials said. (Representative file image)

The minor is the daughter of a migrant worker hailing from Bihar and the suspect is a local, a police official said.

“Around 2am, a person saw the minor girl coming along with the suspect after which he alerted the police. Local residents had taken the minor girl to the hospital. She is stable but has injuries in her private parts. She underwent surgery,” Vivek Kumar, Ernakulam Rural SP, told reporters.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 28-yr-old man jailed for life over sexual assault, murder of minor girl

“The minor girl has identified the suspect and in our knowledge, he is a local. The witness has also identified him. We are searching for him, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

The incident comes just over a month after migrant worker’s daughter was kidnapped, raped and murdered near Aluva.

The accused in that case, also a migrant worker, was arrested.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out