'Ek mauka Kejriwal ko': Sisodia says India wants to see Delhi CM as next PM

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22, said on Sunday that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative for the country's next prime minister. The AAP leader also claimed that the people of India want to give Kejriwal a chance to lead the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ek mauka Kejriwal ko," (a chance to Kejriwal) has become a national-level talk, Sisodia said in an interview with news agency PTI. He added, “Kejriwal model of providing good health, education, and employment needs to be replicated at the national level but it's not happening.”

Also read | ‘Ye AAP nahi, paap hai’: BJP sharpens attack on Kejriwal, Sisodia

Amid the AAP versus Centre tussle - first over the issue of “freebies” and then the CBI raids on Sisodia with both parties intensifying attacks on each other - Sisodia also alleged that the BJP, CBI, lieutenant governor and chief secretary were working hand in glove to stop Kejriwal, amid his growing popularity in the run-up to the general elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also attacked the government over the price rise. “Where is Vikas (development)? Modiji has no time for thinking about price rise.”

The AAP leader also shared AAP's plans on whether the party will forge an alliance with other parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."No alliance is needed when people stand together."

Over the CBI raids at his residence, Sisodia said he was not against the investigation, but demanded that the CBI should also investigate "excise revenue of ₹10,000 crore being stolen every year in Gujarat". "It is a dry state and people are dying by consuming spurious liquor. This should also be probed," he said.

The CBI had raided 31 locations on Friday, including Sisodia's house, in connection with its probe into the excise policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}