News / India News / 'Ek tha Joker': Congress hits back at Punjab CM's 'shortest story' jibe

'Ek tha Joker': Congress hits back at Punjab CM's 'shortest story' jibe

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had suggested that the Congress party has been relegated to history in the state and in Delhi.

Congress on Monday hit back at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for claiming that the grand old party has been relegated to the history in the state and Delhi. Congress leader Pawan Khera countered Mann's assertions by alleging a similarity in the ideologies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them both of harboring a vision for a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India).

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Taking a swipe at Mann, Khera said, “By the way, the name of a Bhojpuri picture is 'Ek Tha Joker'. You must have seen it?”

The exchange comes in the backdrop of Mann's earlier statement where he suggested that the Congress had become a relic of the past in Punjab and Delhi.

Several Punjab Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa, have expressed reluctance towards an alliance with the ruling AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, citing the sentiments of the party cadre in the state.

When asked at a press conference about the reported reluctance of state Congress leaders to having an alliance with AAP, Mann had quipped, “In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a Congress).”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday outlined the party's ambitious vision to extend its organizational footprint across the entire country. Kejriwal declared that the party would vigorously campaign for elections and strive to secure all available seats as part of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of the National Council and National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal said, "AAP will form its organisation in the entire country because, without a strong organisation, it cannot win elections."

"AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, we will contest elections strongly on whatever seats we get and will win all the seats," added the party chief.

