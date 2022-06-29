Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / We're not rebels, will be in Mumbai tomorrow for trust vote: Shinde at Guwahati airport
india news

We're not rebels, will be in Mumbai tomorrow for trust vote: Shinde at Guwahati airport

Shinde statement comes amid an ongoing Supreme Court hearing on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order for the test of strength vote.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with supporting MLAs visit Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 06:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Eknath Shinde, the disgruntled Shiv Sena MLA who triggered the latest political crisis in Maharashtra by wooing a majority of the ruling party's MLAs, on Wednesday said they will reach Mumbai tomorrow to participate in the trust vote. The Shinde camp that had shifted base to Guwahati last week were flying to Goa, before making their way to Mumbai a day later.

“We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the trust vote. After that, a meeting of the legislative party will be held. Following this, the further course of action will be decided,” Shinde told reporters at the Guwahati airport.

“We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state,” he added.

Follow LIVE updates

Hundreds of policemen were deployed at the Guwahati airport as the MLAs left the hotel earlier in the day. The three buses left for the airport, around 15 km away, followed by several escort vehicles.

The rebel Sena leader's statement comes amid an ongoing Supreme Court hearing regarding the Thackeray camp's petition arguing that governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order to test the majority the Uddhav Thackeray government is illegal.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Thackeray is conducting a cabinet meeting in Mumbai to discuss the strategy for the scheduled floor test on Thursday. BJP leaders are also holding talks at the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

This morning, the bench agreed to conduct hearing beyond its usual timings on request of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the MVA government to prove the majority at 11am on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
maharashtra eknath shinde mumbai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP