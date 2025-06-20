'Eknath Shinde has no opinion, does whatever BJP...': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Sena Bhawan in Mumbai on Friday to hold a meeting with party leaders. Thackeray has called a crucial meeting with district heads, contact heads, and MLAs of the party. Bhaskar Jadhav aleeged that "although Eknath Shinde's face is visible, everything is actually being done by the BJP."(PTI)

Speaking about the meeting, Shiv Sena UBT Leader Bhaskar Jadhav informed that the meeting aims to strategise and prepare for potential elections.

"The Supreme Court has given a judgment that elections for local sectors like Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, District Councils, and Panchayat Committees must be conducted within four months. So, because of that, the party should also be ready for elections. The party must prepare some kind of strategy for the elections. The party should also be ready for the election and should make a strategy, that's why a meeting of the district chief and public representatives has been called", Jadhav told reporters.

Jadhav also criticised Eknath Shinde's recent remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Shinde's words seemed to be dictated by the BJP. "The words used by Eknath Shinde for Uddhav Thackeray ... it seems to me that the mouth is of Eknath Shinde but the words are of BJP, Eknath Shinde has no idea, no opinion, whatever BJP says, Eknath Shinde has to do that. So it seems to me that although Eknath Shinde's face is visible, everything is actually being done by the BJP..." Jadhav alleged.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Mumbai on Thursday, on the occasion of Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Eknath Shinde slammed Uddhav Thackeray, saying that his "arrogance" is leading him to "destruction." Shinde said that Maharashtra has never seen such a "treacherous person" and alleged that he betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's " ideas."

"Arrogance is leading them to destruction. Maharashtra is witness to this. We know who committed the sin of tying Congress around their neck. He was helpless for power and tied his head around his waist. He betrayed Balasaheb's ideas. Maharashtra has never seen such a treacherous person", Eknath Shinde added.

Furthermore, Jadhav attacked the BJP stating, "Which party has the BJP not allied with in this country? Is there any party left that the BJP hasn't formed an alliance with? Did they take a certificate of Hindutva from Ramdas Athawale when they aligned with him? From Chirag Paswan? Did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ever accept Hindutva? What about Chandrababu Naidu? BJP's Hindutva is only for the sake of power. The real Hindutva lies with Shiv Sena, with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and only with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray."

On the Mumbai visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jadhav criticised Home Minister Shah for being selective about which states to visit. Jadhav claimed, "Understand that the Union Home Minister or the Prime Minister repeatedly visits a state where elections have come in that state. It gives such an indication. When there is an election, they go to the state; when there is no election, they do not go there, do not see anything ..."

Earlier, indicating that an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was on the cards, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said he would do what was in the minds of the people of the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) President also took a dig at the Mahayuti alliance, saying that the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, addressing the party's foundation day event on Thursday, said if the BJP dared to finish Thackeray, then he would "finish off" the BJP." What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP," Thackeray said.

Uddhav said he would not allow the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. He remarked that just ahead of the BMC polls, the imposition of Hindi was nothing but an attempt to create division among Marathis and non-Marathis."The imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost. The BJP wants to create a divide between Marathi and Hindi speakers on the eve of civic polls," the Former Maharashtra CM said.

There has been speculation of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) coming together ahead of the BMC polls, which are expected to happen in October this year.