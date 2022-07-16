Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Eknath Shinde renames Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar again, says 'legal' this time
india news

Eknath Shinde renames Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar again, says 'legal' this time

Eknath Shinde said the earlier decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government when they already lost majority was not legal. 
Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday again renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. 
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday again renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, which was already done by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as Eknath Shinde said the earlier decision taken in his last cabinet was 'illegal'. Osmanabad has also been renamed Dharasiv and the new name of the Navi Mumbai airport is DB Patil airport. Also Read: Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA

On June 29, the Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet decided to rename Aurangabad Sambhajinagar after Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the elder son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hours later, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the CM post. "The MVA government took the decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar in its last cabinet meeting when it had been reduced to a minority government. Holding a cabinet meeting (in such a situation) was illegal," Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited Raj Thackeray's residence and called it just a "courtesy visit" after Raj Thackeray's operation. "In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?" Fadnavis said.

Commenting on the complaints that it is he who is calling the shots, Fadnavis on Friday said there is no concept of 'Super CM' in Maharashtra. "There is no concept of super CM in the present government. We have only one chief minister and that is Eknath Shinde. We are working under his leadership. But some people can't digest this. They should get used to be in the opposition now," Fadnavis said.

Topics
devendra fadnavis eknath shinde
