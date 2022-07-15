Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA
The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has decided to bring back four policy decisions that had been taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government during its tenure in 2015-2019, but were subsequently scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.
These decisions include restoring voting rights of farmers to APMC markets, restarting pension to people jailed during Emergency and electing village heads and municipal council presidents directly from the people.
Currently, the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce and Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 1963 allows only members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multi-purpose cooperative societies, to elect the members of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). In August 2017, the BJP state government brought an amendment in the legislation and gave farmers the right to elect the members and chairperson of APMC in the area where they sell their produce.
In January 2020, the MVA government cancelled the provision and went back to the older procedure where members of gram panchayats, multi-purpose co-operative societies and agriculture credit societies elected the APMC board, claiming that the APMC does not have enough funds to conduct elections on such a large scale.
“We have decided to restore the voting rights of the farmers who have 0.25 acre (1,000 square metre) land and have sold his produce in the APMC market at least three times in the last five years where he or she seeks to be a voter,” chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday. The electoral changes were seen as a bid by the government to break the stronghold of the NCP and Congress in the co-operative sector and local bodies.
In another decision taken by the state cabinet, those who were jailed for more than a month during Emergency will get ₹10,000 as pension from August 1. If the person is deceased, their spouse will get ₹5,000 as pension. In case the jail term was less than one month, then the figures will stand at ₹5,000 and ₹2,500 respectively. The decision was first implemented by the Fadnavis government in 2017 and later scrapped by the MVA government in 2020 on the grounds that most of the beneficiaries were affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to amend the Gram Panchayat Act, 1958 to allow direct election of sarpanch (village head) for local self-government bodies (gram panchayats). The state government has decided to add a provision that the gram panchayat will not be able to move a no-confidence motion against the sarpanch or deputy sarpanch in the first two years after election and six months before the next election, the chief minister said. Similarly, it has also decided to elect municipal council presidents directly from the people by bringing an amendment in the Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Towns Act, 1965.
The then Fadnavis government had in 2017 made the amendment to make way for direct election of sarpanchs. This was done to make inroads in village panchayats, traditionally controlled by the Congress and NCP, even though the elections are rarely contested on party symbols. In January 2020, the MVA government decided to overturn the decision on grounds that the differences between ideologies of sarpanchs and members of gram panchayats were a hurdle in developmental work.
The candidates with the backing of the ruling parties are said to benefit from direct elections. Fadnavis clarified that direct election has become a practice in all the big states as it provides a level playing field to all candidates. “In the indirect elections, the deserving candidates get sidelined and thus the Maharashtra Sarpanch Parishad has recently demanded bringing back the method of direct elections in the rural local bodies,” Fadnavis told reporters.
Politically, the BJP had reaped dividends from the direct elections in the past and thus the MVA allies had overturned the format, according to political analyst Abhay Deshpande.
The Congress opposed the decisions. “The Shinde-Fadnavis government has been changing the decisions of the previous government ever since they have come to power. They should have studied the impact of the direct elections before taking the decision,” said Balasaheb Thorat, former revenue minister and Congress leader.
Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
30-minute delivery commitment: Consumer panel slaps ₹11,000 fine on Swiggy
The district consumer dispute and redressal commission, Bathinda, has directed food delivery platform Swiggy to pay ₹11,000 as compensation to a Bathinda resident for deficient service in providing a platter of snacks worth ₹248. The order was released on Wednesday by the bench comprising president of the commission Kanwar Sandeep Singh and members Shivdev Singh and Paramjeet Kaur. Gupta said Swiggy did not deliver the order according to its promotional commitment of 30 minutes.
Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. They also fired a gunshot at a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind when he resisted, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer.
Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.
