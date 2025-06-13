Elderly couple dies in Ahmedabad plane crash on their way to meet son in London

An elderly couple from Maharashtra's Solapur district who planned to meet their son in London died on board the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, reported PTI. The elderly couple died on the Air India plane which crashed at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday(REUTERS)

68-year-old Mahadev Pawar and his wife 60-year-old Asha, who hailed from Sangola Tehsil's Hatid village lived in Ahmedabad and were among the 241 passengers who died after an Air India flight crashed minutes after its take-off.

"Mahadev Pawar used to work in a textile mill in Nadiad (in Gujarat). He had two sons - one living in Ahmedabad and the other in London. The couple was on board the plane that crashed minutes after the take-off," an official told PTI.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, leaving only one survivor.

Of the total passengers onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Air India offered their condolences to the bereaved families and stated that a team of caregivers would be provided by them for additional support in Ahmedabad.

They pledged their full support towards an investigation into the cause of the plane crash and further announced that they would set up a dedicated passenger hotline to provide more information on the matter.

The aircraft involved in the accident was first flown on December 14, 2013, and delivered to Air India in January 2014, the agency said in a post on ‘X’.

Just after the accident several video footage from the crash site emerged, showing heavy plumes of black smoke rising from the densely populated Meghani Nagar neighbourhood.

Parts of the plane crashed into the residential area and a medical college hostel as well, leading to more casualties and injuries. DNA tests of all the dead bodies are being carried out before confirming the final death toll, stated Union home minister Amit Shah.