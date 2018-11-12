Elderly sisters in Varanasi found living with dead body for 10 days

Two elderly sisters were found to be living with the dead body of the younger sibling’s husband in their house in Munshi Ghat area of Varanasi, police said.

The man, identified as Tarun Kanti (65), had died about 10 days ago but the matter came to light on Sunday evening, they added.

Station officer, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Balkrishna Shukla said, “Prima facie it appears that Tarun Kanti died around 10 days ago. The exact time and cause of death will be clear once we receive the post-mortem report.”

He said sisters Sunanda Banerjee, 70, and Suchitra Banerjee, 65, lived in a house close to Munshi Ghat.

Neighbours told the police that Sunanda, a teacher at a government school, had retired about 10 years ago. Tarun was Suchitra’s husband.

According to police, the family did not interact with neighbours and they often used to feed monkeys.

On Sunday, residents of the area informed the police about foul odour emanating from the house.

The police reached the house and recovered the decomposing body. They also found biscuit wrappers near the body.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:26 IST