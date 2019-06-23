Elderly woman dies after parts of building collapses in Kolkata

An elderly woman died while another woman was injured when portions of ceilings in two consecutive floors of a dilapidated building collapsed in the northern suburb of Kolkata. The building used to be railways quarters for employees. The incident took place at Patipukur area of Dumdum.

The decease was identified as Asha Hazra, said an officer of Lake Town police station who visited the spot. Hazra was taken to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The three-storey building was declared dangerous by the South Dumdum Municipality several years ago but the occupants refused to vacate.

Fire services minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and said that the government will arrange for alternative, temporary accommodation for the occupants of the building and vacate the entire structure.

Officials from South Dumdum civic body and Lake Town police station assessed the condition of the rest of the building.

Aditi Das, a local resident said that Hazra lived with her son.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 21:38 IST