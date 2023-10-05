Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election Commission convenes meeting of its observers to finalise strategy for upcoming polls

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 05, 2023 02:43 PM IST

The poll panel is likely to announce election in the five states in the next few days.

Ahead of announcing schedule for assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission has convened a meeting of its observers on Friday to finalise strategy for smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

The Election Commission (HT File)

The day-long meeting of EC's police, general and expenditure observers is aimed at streamlining strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented effectively and money and muscle power does not disturb the level playing field.

The Commission has so far taken stock of poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It is concluding its visit to Telangana on Thursday.

READ | Ex-CECs believe Bill to appoint top poll officials ‘downgrades’ status of Election Commission; set to advise PM

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in November-December.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.

