Karnataka elections: Pre-poll seizures of freebies, cash cross 300 crore

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it has so far seized cash and items worth ₹305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka, ever since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29. Police seized ₹ 50 lakhs from a car at Dundur check post, in Gadag district, on April 6. (ANI)

During the 2018 elections, the total seizure in the run up to the polls stood at ₹83 crore, the poll body added.

The seizures ahead of this year’s elections include cash ( ₹110 crore), liquor ( ₹74 crore), gold and silver ( ₹81 crore), freebies ( ₹22 crore) and drugs/narcotics ( ₹18 crore), according to the office of the chief electoral officer.

A total of 2,346 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed with regard to the seizures, it added.

Officials said the seizure before the announcement of the polls totalled about ₹58 crore (March 9 to 27 period).

Taking note of the total seizures worth ₹305 crore, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar asked to fix the responsibility of local officers failing to control money power.

Reviewing the election arrangements and law and order in the state via video conferencing, Kumar also asked officials to step up the seizures with support from adjoining border states and instill fear of administration amongst violators.

The CEC directed the coast guard and narcotics control bureau officials to keep strict vigil and help curtail the drug menace.

The review meeting via video conferencing was attended by the chief secretary and police chief of the state along with their counterparts in Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

CEC Kumar directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state borders. He specifically emphasised the need for vigil on the 185 interstate check posts across the neighbouring states to ensure no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, or freebies takes place, which could be used to induce the voters and thus, influence the outcome of the elections.

Election commissioner Arun Goel asked officials to tighten the vigilance without causing inconvenience to the public and ensure thorough follow-up post-seizure operations. He said that the objective of this review is to sensitize neighbouring states and also to put in the best efforts for the smooth conduct of elections.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.