Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ECI announces assembly polls; Mizoram to go first, Telangana last: Key takeaways

ECI announces assembly polls; Mizoram to go first, Telangana last: Key takeaways

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls this year.

The Election Commission of India will shortly announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Here are the key announcements made by the poll panel in its press conference.

Election Commission of India (Representative Photo)

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 assembly constituencies, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there will be 17,734 model polling stations. 621 polling stations will be managed by PwD staff. 8,192 polling stations will have women in command.

The CEC said around 60 lakh first time voters will participate in the elections in five states. 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

Also read: Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: EC to announce poll schedule shortly

Chhattisgarh will vote on November 7 and November 17th; Mizoram will vote on November 7th; Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana will vote on November 30. The counting will take place on December 3.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said over 940 border check posts in five states will stop cross-border movement of illicit cash, alcohol, drugs and other forms of inducements.

Kumar said any person can lodge complaints linked to inducement through cVigil. He also said that any candidate with criminal background will have to announce the same in newspapers thrice.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chhattisgarh madhya pradesh assembly elections mizoram assembly election chhattisgarh assembly election madhya pradesh election mizoram election rajasthan assembly election telangana assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP