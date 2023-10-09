Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to hold press conference at noon
Announcement will entail details of electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to hold a press conference at noon to announce the schedule.
The announcement will entail details of the electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration for all five states. The Election Commission held a meeting on Friday of observers to develop strategy for smooth conduct of the polls. EC's police, general and expenditure observers met to streamline strategy to ensure implementation of model code and that money does not affect the level-playing field.
Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators for 230 constituencies, Rajasthan for 200 constituencies, Telangana for 119 constituencies, Chhattisgarh for 90 constituencies and Mizoram for 40 constituencies.
Telangana to witness triangular contest between BRS, BJP & Congress
Telangana will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming elections. In the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS won 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Whereas, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent.
Rajasthan to hold elections for 200 Assembly seats
The Congress party holds the majority in Rajasthan's 200-seat Assembly, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the December 2018 elections, Congress won 99 seats, just one short of a majority. They formed the government with a 39.8% vote share, thanks to alliances with the Bahujan Samaj Party and independent MLAs. The BJP secured 73 seats with a 39.3% vote share.
Madhya Pradesh to elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies
In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.
Election Commission of India to hold conference in Delhi
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to hold a press conference at noon to announce the schedule.