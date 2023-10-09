News / India News / Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to hold press conference at noon
Live

Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to hold press conference at noon

Oct 09, 2023 10:17 AM IST
OPEN APP

ECI Poll Anouncement LIVE: Announcement will entail details of electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to hold a press conference at noon to announce the schedule.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (PTI)

The announcement will entail details of the electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration for all five states. The Election Commission held a meeting on Friday of observers to develop strategy for smooth conduct of the polls. EC's police, general and expenditure observers met to streamline strategy to ensure implementation of model code and that money does not affect the level-playing field.

Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators for 230 constituencies, Rajasthan for 200 constituencies, Telangana for 119 constituencies, Chhattisgarh for 90 constituencies and Mizoram for 40 constituencies.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Telangana to witness triangular contest between BRS, BJP & Congress

    Telangana will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming elections. In the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS won 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Whereas, Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

  • Oct 09, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Rajasthan to hold elections for 200 Assembly seats

    The Congress party holds the majority in Rajasthan's 200-seat Assembly, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In the December 2018 elections, Congress won 99 seats, just one short of a majority. They formed the government with a 39.8% vote share, thanks to alliances with the Bahujan Samaj Party and independent MLAs. The BJP secured 73 seats with a 39.3% vote share.

  • Oct 09, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh to elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies

    In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

    ANI

  • Oct 09, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    Election Commission of India to hold conference in Delhi

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to hold a press conference at noon to announce the schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eci madhya pradesh madhya pradesh election chhattisgarh chhattisgarh assembly election chhattisgarh elections rajasthan rajasthan assembly election telangana telangana assembly election mizoram mizoram election + 10 more

Over 3,000 people stranded in Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung towns; rescue ops underway

india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Lachen is the base for tourists going to Gurudongmar Lake, a high-altitude lake situated at an altitude of 17,000 feet while Lachung is the stopover for tourists heading to Yumthang valley

Army personnel helping stranded tourists in Lachen and Lachung towns in north Sikkim. (HT Photo)
ByJoydeep Thakur

INDIA bloc attacks PM Modi as video of Manipur man being ‘burnt alive’ surfaces

Manipur violence: The seven-second video of the tribal man was reportedly shared on several WhatsApp groups in Manipur on Sunday.

Khurai Pana Naha Sing (Youth of Khurai Pana) holding placards take part in a silent protest rally in Manipur.(ANI file)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 10:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

ECI to announce MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram poll schedule

The polls in the five states, which account for roughly 15% of India’s population and have around 200 million voters, are expected to set the tone for the 2024 national elections

The model code of conduct will take effect with the announcement of the schedule. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 09:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Number Theory: The growth and erosion of salaried employment in India

The authors are faculty at Azim Premji University. The views expressed are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the University

HT Image
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ByRosa Abraham, Amit Basole

Indianised and gender-neutral designations in the navy soon

The Indianised ranks will be the latest in a series of changes introduced by the navy in the past one year to discard traditions associated with the British empire

Indian Navy personnel during a guard of honour ceremony in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 09:06 AM IST
ByRahul Singh

Morning brief: New panel to oversee Ram idol consecration; all the latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out

The construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 09:01 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

Election Commission Poll Anouncement LIVE: ECI to hold press conference at noon

ECI Poll Anouncement LIVE: Announcement will entail details of electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration.

Live live Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 09:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

The Election Commission will announce the assembly polls schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference.(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 07:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Toll in Karnataka firecracker shop blast rises to 14, 2 held, say police

While 12 people had died on the spot during the incident on Saturday, two others succumbed during treatment on Sunday, the officers added.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar at the site where a firecracker shop-cum-godown caught fire on Saturday, at Attibele in Bengaluru district, on Sunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 07:40 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Kerala JD(S) unit won’t join NDA, says state chief

The Kerala unit of the JD(S) has been a member of the LDF for over four decades. Out of the two MLAs from the party in the state, one holds the power ministry portfolio in the state government

Mathew T Thomas, Kerala president of JD(S), said the state executive committee declares that it will continue and strengthen the four-decade-old alliance with the Left, secular forces in Kerala. (Wikimedia Commons)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 07:32 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

Stories of loss and despair echo at Sikkim relief camps

The flash floods tore through India’s northeastern state Sikkim on Wednesday leaving 82 dead, and 105 missing

Overall, Sikkim now has 28 relief camps, that house around 6,487 people. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST
ByJoydeep Thakur

New panel to oversee consecration of Ram idol; priests to undergo test

A new panel – Sri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti – will now look after the preparations and other details for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla

A new panel – Sri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti – will now look after the preparations and other details for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

6 passengers dead after tourist bus falls into gorge in Nainital

The tourists were returning after visiting Nainital, when their bus fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in the Nalni area of Kaladhungi.

A bus carrying 32 passengers fell into a gorge in Nainital on Sunday.(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2023 12:21 AM IST
PTI |

1 lakh crore saved in five years by Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt data

27,343 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme, that are now providing both cashless, and portable treatment facilities.

The scheme is designed to provide financial risk protection against catastrophic health expenditure and is implemented in insurance or trust or mixed mode as decided by states.
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 04:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New delhi

Decoding Karnataka’s plan to track hate speech, fake news

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said a rough budget of at least ₹10 crore will be allotted, and shared new details of how the unit will function.

Karnataka government to form a new fact-check unit to take on misinformation, hate speech in the state, says IT minister Priyank Kharge. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 08:20 AM IST
ByAditi Agrawal, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out