Elections 2024: Here’s how you can vote without voter ID card

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections and polls of state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, the political parties started announcing their candidates for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies and gearing up for the 18th general elections. A man walks past a large model of a woman's finger pressing a button of an electronic voting machine displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India(AP)

With the seven-phase polls just a month away, the citizens are looking forward to voting and electing their representatives. To exercise this crucial right, citizens are required to have a valid Voter ID with a unique 10-digit alphanumeric Electoral Photo Identity Card Number (EPIC) issued by the ECI. It serves as the primary identification document for citizens exercising their voting rights during the elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, if an individual lost his/her voter ID card or doesn't hold a physical copy of their voter card, he/she can still participate in the democratic exercise.

As per the guidelines of the poll body, one can still vote without possessing a physical copy of a voter ID, but it is to be ensured that their name is enlisted in the Election Commission’s voter list.

Here’s how to add one’s name to the voter list and cast a vote without a voter ID card.

A. Know if you are an eligible voter:

An individual who is a citizen of India and is 18 years of age or older as of January 1 of the year of the revision of the electoral roll is eligible to cast a vote.

B. How to add name in ECI's voter list:

An eligible individual could enroll for the new voter id online and offline.

1. Online mode

Indian citizens are required to fill out "Form 6", available on the ECI website, to apply for the inclusion of their name in the electoral roll. After providing accurate personal details such as name, date of birth, and address, and uploading supporting documents as required, the form should be submitted to complete the process.

One can also track the application status on the website using the 'reference number and state name.

2. Offline mode

Form 6, which is available in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth Level Officers 3, can be availed by the citizens. The application, accompanied by copies of the relevant documents, can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, sent by post addressed to him, or handed over to the Booth Level Officer of the respective polling area.

C. Documents required:

Documents required for the registration are- a passport-sized photograph, identity proof, address proof, date of birth proof like birth certificate, aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, ration card, a phone/ electricity bill or high school certificate.

D. How to vote without a voter ID card:

According to the guidelines, it is possible to vote in an election even without a voter ID card. However, to participate in the electoral process, one must ensure that their name is added to the ECI voter list, which registers them as a voter. If their name is registered in the Voter's list, they can vote. Otherwise, they need to undertake the above process to get registered as a voter.

Once their name is added to the electoral roll, they are eligible to vote even if they do not possess a physical voter ID card.

Elections 2024:

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, the day when phase 1 elections of Lok Sabha will take place, while Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13. The Assembly polls in Odisha will be held in four phases-- May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The results of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assemblies will be announced on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha polls and Odisha and Andhra Pradesh assemblies will be announced on June 4.