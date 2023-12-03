Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Elections results: BJP ahead of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Telangana

Elections results: BJP ahead of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Telangana

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Telangana assembly election results: The Communist Party of India is leading in 1 seat.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be enhancing his footprints in Telangana. Amid counting of votes in the southern state, the party is leading in 8 seats. In 2018, the national party had won only a single seat in the state.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)

The BJP is even ahead of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which is a political force to reckon with in and around the Hyderabad region.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Owaisi's party is leading in six seats.

The Indian National Congress appears to be winning the assembly elections with lead in 63 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi is ahead in 41 seats.

The Communist Party of India is leading in 1 seat.

The Congress cadre are rejoicing in the state. State Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy will reach Gandhi Bhavan today to participate in celebrations with the workers. He is leading in both Kodangal and Kamareddy seats.

He took out a road show in Hyderabad after trends predicted a victory for the Congress.

The workers burst firecrackers outside the party's office.

Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat but trailing on the Kamareddy seat.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from the Chandrayangutta seat while Mir Zulfeqar Ali is leading from the Charminar seat.

Telangana went to vote on November 30.

The BRS won 88 of the 119 seats in 2018. The Congress had won only 19 seats.

With inputs from ANI

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bharatiya janata party telangana congress elections aimim bjp telangana assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP