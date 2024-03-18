Electoral bonds case Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing on SBI disclosing ‘unique numbers’ today

Electoral bonds case Live: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a case regarding the State Bank of India (SBI) disclosing the "unique serial numbers" of electoral bonds. Under the now-defunct 2018 Electoral Bond scheme, each bond is marked with a unique serial number, which could aid in monitoring their issuance and redemption and tracing them back to the purchaser....Read More

Expressing disapproval, the Supreme Court criticized the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday for not revealing the unique serial numbers associated with each electoral bond (EB) when providing information to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding bond beneficiaries and donors for public disclosure.

Previously, the Election Commission released updated information on electoral bonds, which had been previously presented to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes, as per the apex court's directive to make it accessible to the public.

This data pertains to transactions that took place before April 12, 2019. Details of electoral bonds issued after this date were disclosed by the Election Commission last week.