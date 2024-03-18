Electoral bonds case Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing on SBI disclosing ‘unique numbers’ today
Electoral bonds case Live: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a case regarding the State Bank of India (SBI) disclosing the "unique serial numbers" of electoral bonds. Under the now-defunct 2018 Electoral Bond scheme, each bond is marked with a unique serial number, which could aid in monitoring their issuance and redemption and tracing them back to the purchaser....Read More
Expressing disapproval, the Supreme Court criticized the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday for not revealing the unique serial numbers associated with each electoral bond (EB) when providing information to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding bond beneficiaries and donors for public disclosure.
Previously, the Election Commission released updated information on electoral bonds, which had been previously presented to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes, as per the apex court's directive to make it accessible to the public.
This data pertains to transactions that took place before April 12, 2019. Details of electoral bonds issued after this date were disclosed by the Election Commission last week.
Biggest scam of year, says Bhupesh Baghel on electoral bond scheme; Union minister hits back
Electoral bonds case Live Updates: Attacking the BJP over the Centre's now-junked Electoral Bond Scheme, a day after the Election Commission (EC) notified the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday called it the "biggest scam of the year".
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Congress leader said, "This is the biggest scam of the year. The BJP senses that it is losing the Lok Sabha elections and was, hence, resorting to newer tactics against the Opposition."
However, coming out in defence of the scheme, union minister SP Singh Baghel said the Opposition was hurling unfounded allegations at the BJP over the electoral bond scheme.
"The Opposition is spreading canards against the BJP for receiving funding under the electoral bond scheme," he said.
Supreme Court to hear about SBI disclosing 'unique numbers'
Electoral bonds case Live Updates: The Supreme Court will commence hearing at 10.30 am to determine whether the State Bank of India (SBI) should be instructed to reveal the “unique serial numbers” of electoral bonds.
On Sunday, the Election Commission of India published information received from political parties on electoral bonds, previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes. This action follows a directive from the apex court to make the data accessible to the public. These details are thought to relate to the period preceding April 12, 2019