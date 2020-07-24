e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Elghar Parishad case: Varavara Rao’s family approaches NHRC against prison authorities for not giving health details

Elghar Parishad case: Varavara Rao’s family approaches NHRC against prison authorities for not giving health details

Rao’s wife P Hemalatha and his three daughters -- P Sahaja, P Anala, and P Pavana -- wrote to the NHRC authorities on Friday and urged them to intervene and direct the Maharashtra government and prison authorities to give a regular update about his health condition and also share the details of his treatment.

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:20 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Activist/writer and poet P Varavara Rao was shifted from the state-run St George’s Hospital to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on July 19 morning following an NHRC order.
Activist/writer and poet P Varavara Rao was shifted from the state-run St George’s Hospital to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on July 19 morning following an NHRC order.(PTI)
         

The family members of veteran Telugu poet and social activist, P Varavara Rao (81), who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case, has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for not intimating them about his health condition and the modalities of his treatment, despite the rights panel’s July 13 order.

Rao’s wife P Hemalatha and his three daughters -- P Sahaja, P Anala, and P Pavana -- wrote to the NHRC authorities on Friday and urged them to intervene and direct the Maharashtra government and prison authorities to give a regular update about his health condition and also share the details of his treatment.

The family members have asked for directions to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital and the prison authorities for updates on Rao’s health condition every six hours and to appoint a point person, who they can contact with for any information relating to his health condition and the modalities of the treatment.

“We are denied any information about his health condition or his treatment at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. From the time he was shifted out of Taloja Jail to St George’s hospital to Nanavati hospital, the only official information provided to us was that he had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive,” stated the letter to the NHRC.

“The family was not informed, either by the Nanavati hospital or prison authorities, about a head injury that he is believed to have sustained,” it stated.

Rao’s kin also referred to an NHRC order issued on July 13, directing the prison authorities to provide all the necessary healthcare and assistance to the veteran Telugu poet and social activist with periodic intimation to his family members.

However, the family members claimed that they are yet to receive any intimation.

“It is our right to get routine updates about the medical status of a patient, including any treatment that he is undergoing and the risks involved regarding it. Keeping us in the dark about his (Rao’s) medical status is a flagrant violation of the NHRC directive,” the letter added.

Rao was shifted from the state-run St George’s Hospital to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital on July 19 morning following an NHRC order.

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In