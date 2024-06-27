‘Emergency’ chapter to be part of school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced the inclusion of a chapter on the Emergency in the state's school curriculum. The chapter will explain the “excesses and repression” committed during the Emergency, which was imposed by the Congress government in 1975. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

According to Yadav, the motive behind this step is to make the present generation aware of the struggle during the 1975 to 1977 Emergency period.

“…A lesson on circumstances that prevailed in the country, repression and determination of Loktantra Senanis to oppose the drastic step taken by the then-Congress government will be included in the school curriculum,” the CM said while addressing a gathering of those who fought against the Emergency.

Yadav also announced several additional facilities for ‘Loktantra Senanis’ (democracy fighters) who took part in the struggle against the Emergency, such as staying at government circuit and rest houses for three days on a discount of 50 percent in tariff, relaxation in paying toll on highways, no delay in payment of expenses incurred by democracy fighters on treatment through their Ayushman health card.

In addition, democracy fighters will be provided with air ambulances in case of serious health problems, and anti-emergency crusaders will receive a 25 percent discount on fares. Yadav also ordered the fighters' respective collectors to ensure payment within three months.

Yadav maintained that all arrangements will be made for the last rites of the ‘Loktantra Senanis’ with state honours. Besides, the amount given to their families at the time of the funeral will be increased to ₹10,000 from the current ₹8,000. Along with this, employment opportunities will be made available to family members of democracy fighters by providing them necessary training for setting up industries or other business ventures.

On June 25, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship. This year observed the 50th anniversary of the beginning of this period.

