PM Narendra Modi lauds Om Birla for making Emergency remark in Lok Sabha: 'Glad that...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for condemning Emergency imposed by the then Indira Gandhi-government in 1975. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla as he accompanies him to the chair, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. LOP Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Kiren Rijiju accompany him to the chair (Sansad TV)

“I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time, and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled,” PM Modi said in a X post.

Om Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker after a motion moved by PM Modi was adopted through voice vote. Shortly after his election, Birla said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's democracy," Birla said.

This triggered protests from opposition members in the House.

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that although the Emergency was imposed 50 years ago, it is crucial for today's youth to understand it. He said that the Emergency serves as a stark reminder of the consequences when the Constitution is disregarded, public opinion is suppressed, and institutions are undermined. According to PM, the events of the Emergency period clearly illustrate the nature of a dictatorship.

What speaker Om Birla said on Emergency?

Birla described June 25, 1975, as a "black chapter" in Indian history, criticising Indira Gandhi for imposing Emergency and “attacking the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar”. He said that India, known globally as the mother of democracy, had its democratic values crushed and freedom of expression strangled during the Emergency.

After urging members to observe a moment of silence, Birla adjourned the House for the day. Following the adjournment, BJP members protested outside Parliament, waving placards and raising slogans.

"It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days," PM said in the post.

