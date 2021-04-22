Covid: UAE to ban all flights from India for 10 days starting April 25

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Thursday that it will stop all its flights from India for a period of 10 days starting April 25 (Sunday) due to the massive rise in India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The UAE is known to be the busiest route for all international flights from India.

Sharing a statement, the UAE said arrival passengers from India through other countries are not allowed to enter unless they were staying for 14 days in those countries.

However, the departure and cargo flights between UAE and India will continue to operate. UAE citizens, diplomatic delegations, official delegations and flights of businessmen are the categories which are exempted from this restriction.

Ten-day quarantine will be mandatory for the above mentioned categories. They will have to undergo RT-PCR test on the day of arrival, day 4 and on day 8, the statement said. The test results will only be accepted from authorised labs which generate a QR code, it further said.

The UAE is the latest to impose strict travel restrictions on India this week due to Covid-19. The UK, France and Hong Kong have also announced similar restrictions as a precautionary measure.

Several other countries such as the United States (US), Singapore and New Zealand have also imposed fresh travel restrictions on all travellers coming from India due to the daily spike in its cases and deaths.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised all American citizens to avoid travelling to India even if they have been administered vaccine doses. The CDC has currently placed India among ‘level 4’ countries, or those with ‘very high’ level of cases. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on April 8 that the country had temporarily suspended entry of all passengers from India including its own citizens for 14 days.

India’s Covid-19 caseload is nearing the 16 million mark of which 184,657 have died and 13,454,880 while the active cases are over 2.29 million. On Thursday, the country saw the highest single-day spike across the world after 314,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

