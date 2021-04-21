Air India drops UK flights from April 24-30 amid Covid-19 curbs. Check details here

India’s flag carrier Air India on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all flights between India and the United Kingdom from April 24 to April 30. The announcement came a day after Britain placed India on its travel ‘red list’ over a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases here.

During this period, the airline will run flights from Mumbai and Delhi only once per week. Air India further informed that detailed updates regarding the rescheduling of the flights, refunds, and waivers would be announced soon on its website and social media channels.

"Passengers who were to travel between India & UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to the UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April 2021. Between 24th to 30th April 2021 we are in the process to schedule once a week flight to the UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our website and social media channels. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly," news agency ANI cited Air India as stating.

#UPDATE | Between 24th to 30th April 2021 we are in the process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our website and social media channels: Air India — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

The UK government added India to its travel ban list, with the new rules coming into force at 4am (local time) on Friday, amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of a new variant that scientists fear could prove partly resistant to vaccines.

Under the new rules, anyone who is not a British or Irish national or doesn’t have UK residence permit will be refused entry into Britain if they have been in India in the last 10 days. Announcing the ban, British health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Monday said that the curbs are necessary to “protect the progress we’ve made in this country in tackling this awful disease”.

Air India said earlier this week that it is in touch with the ministry of civil aviation and the country's aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to keep its international flight schedule updated. The Centre's plan to restart the schedule of international flights this summer looks unlikely under the present circumstances, as several countries, including the UK and Saudi Arabia, have started imposing fresh curbs on international flights from India in an effort to curb the increasing cases of coronavirus cases.