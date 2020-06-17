e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Employees at 41 ordnance factories to go on indefinite strike against corporatisation

Employees at 41 ordnance factories to go on indefinite strike against corporatisation

The date of the beginning of the strike is yet to be announced but the employees’ unions said that the strike will be deferred if the killings in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley , in which the Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, leads to a crisis

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 19:56 IST
Tanmay Chatterjee
Tanmay Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Ordnance Factory workers in Pune during a protest against the Centre’s move to corporatize the country’s ordnance factories.
Ordnance Factory workers in Pune during a protest against the Centre’s move to corporatize the country’s ordnance factories.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Eighty two thousand civilian employees of India’s 41 ordnance factories will go on indefinite strike after the second week of July in protest against the Centre’s decision to corporatise weapon and defence equipment manufacturing units run by the Ordnance Factory Board of the ministry of defence.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon by all three national trade unions, including the Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The unions, however, said that the strike will be deferred if the killings in Galwan, in which the Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, leads to a crisis. “The nation comes first. If there is a crisis we have to work round the clock and supply equipment to the army,” Mukesh Singh, general secretary, BPMS, told HT.

The date of the strike will be decided in mid-July. The unions decided to go on indefinite strike after their members gave their opinion through ballot between June 8 and 17.

“Ordnance factory workers toiled day and night whenever India was at war with its neighbours. There was no need to corporatize the factories. We are ready to stand up to any crisis,” said C Srikumar, general secretary, All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF).

In a statement, the trade unions described the decision to corporatise the plants “arbitrary, illegal and unjustified” and “in violation of assurances” given by former defence ministers.

“In spite of the Covid-19 lockdown more than 99 per cent employees participated in the ballot and voted in favour of the indefinite strike,” said Srikumar.

The unions started a movement against corporatization in July last year. The agitation started to build up soon after the Centre enforced Arms Rules 2016, which introduced new laws to facilitate production of weapons by private players in collaboration with foreign partners.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In