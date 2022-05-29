Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police

An encounter was underway in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The encounter was launched based on specific input from the Kulgam Police. “Police and security forces are on the job,” the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on its official Twitter handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a developing story.

(To be updated with further details.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON