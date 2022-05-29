Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police
india news

Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police

Jammu & Kashmir: The encounter was launched based on specific input from the Kulgam Police.
Representational image.
Published on May 29, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

An encounter was underway in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, police said on Sunday. 

The encounter was launched based on specific input from the Kulgam Police. “Police and security forces are on the job,” the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on its official Twitter handle. 

This is a developing story. 

(To be updated with further details.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP